Overview of Dr. Alvin Stosich, MD

Dr. Alvin Stosich, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine|University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Primary Children's Hospital.



Dr. Stosich works at Aspire Surgical in Draper, UT with other offices in Murray, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.