Dr. Alvin Stosich, MD
Overview of Dr. Alvin Stosich, MD
Dr. Alvin Stosich, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine|University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Primary Children's Hospital.
Dr. Stosich's Office Locations
Dr. Stosich's Office Locations
-
1
Aspire Surgical114 E 12450 S Ste 104, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (385) 262-4374
-
2
Utah Oral and Facial Surgeons-Salt Lake City6268 S 900 E Ste 100, Murray, UT 84121 Directions (385) 276-4686
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Alta View Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Primary Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- SelectHealth
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stosich and his team are outstanding. My son fractured his jaw in an accident and Dr. Stosich presented all surgical options and communicated to us in terms we could understand. He was very personal and professional. My son traveled back east after the surgery and Dr. Stosich attended a tele-health follow-up visit one week into recovery. My son was lucky to have him as his specialist. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Alvin Stosich, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, German
- 1689795114
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University School Of Medicine|University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine

