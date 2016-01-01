Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvin Wang, DO
Overview
Dr. Alvin Wang, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medical Services. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Locations
ARIA Hea;lth Physician Services - Surgery10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 612-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alvin Wang, DO
- Emergency Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1154576841
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Emergency Medical Services
Frequently Asked Questions
