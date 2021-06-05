See All General Surgeons in Shoreline, WA
Dr. Alvina Won, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Shoreline, WA
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alvina Won, MD

Dr. Alvina Won, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shoreline, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of California, San Diego and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Dr. Won works at Dr. Won Cosmetic Surgery in Shoreline, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.



Dr. Won's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eviva Medical Center
    19930 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 977-2779
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liposuction
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liposuction Chevron Icon
    

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 05, 2021
    Recently had a breast reduction with abdominal liposuction. Absolutely pleased with Dr. Won’s work. She was always available when needed. The staff was also excellent. Fantastic work. You won’t be disappointed.
    T Sharp — Jun 05, 2021
    About Dr. Alvina Won, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063457976
    Education & Certifications

    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    • University of California, San Diego
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alvina Won, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Won is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Won has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Won accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Won has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Won works at Dr. Won Cosmetic Surgery in Shoreline, WA. View the full address on Dr. Won’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Won. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Won.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Won, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Won appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

