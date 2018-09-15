Dr. Aly Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aly Ahmed, MD
Overview of Dr. Aly Ahmed, MD
Dr. Aly Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They graduated from Moorehouse.
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
Ahmed Medical Center245 Country Club Dr Bldg 300B, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (678) 284-1008
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough about the man. He has been a solid foundation for which I can live. Before I started seeing Dr. Ahmed i was terrified of what may happen if I went out of the house. It took a little while but we finally found the rite thing for me. Every body is different but he has been a card provider and I'm proud to say a true friend as well. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Aly Ahmed, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1316064223
Education & Certifications
- Moorehouse
- University of Cairo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
