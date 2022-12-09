See All Rheumatologists in Princeton, NJ
Dr. Aly Cohen, MD

Rheumatology
4.6 (66)
Map Pin Small Princeton, NJ
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Aly Cohen, MD

Dr. Aly Cohen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.

Dr. Cohen works at Integrative Rheumatology Assocs in Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cohen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Behavioral Care
    601 Ewing St Ste B1, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 683-0580
    Monday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?

    Dec 09, 2022
    I wish I could give Dr. Cohen more than 5 stars, she's that rare breed of doctor who combines conventional medicine, holistic medicine and compassion to treat the whole person, giving the body what it needs nutritionally to heal itself and deal better with any pain while treating the pain to make the patient more comfortable. She is always looking to help her patients even more. She's helped me tremendously. I recommend her highly.
    Patti — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aly Cohen, MD
    About Dr. Aly Cohen, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346294188
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    • Beth Israel Med Center
    • Arizona Ctr for Integrative Medicine
    • MCP Hahnemann University
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aly Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen works at Integrative Rheumatology Assocs in Princeton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Cohen’s profile.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

