Dr. Aly Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aly Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Aly Cohen, MD
Dr. Aly Cohen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Behavioral Care601 Ewing St Ste B1, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 683-0580Monday9:30am - 4:30pmTuesday9:30am - 4:30pmWednesday9:30am - 4:30pmThursday9:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
I wish I could give Dr. Cohen more than 5 stars, she's that rare breed of doctor who combines conventional medicine, holistic medicine and compassion to treat the whole person, giving the body what it needs nutritionally to heal itself and deal better with any pain while treating the pain to make the patient more comfortable. She is always looking to help her patients even more. She's helped me tremendously. I recommend her highly.
About Dr. Aly Cohen, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1346294188
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Arizona Ctr for Integrative Medicine
- MCP Hahnemann University
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.