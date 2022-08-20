Dr. Aly Gadalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gadalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aly Gadalla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aly Gadalla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.
Internal Medicine Specialists of Wichita9449 E 21st St N Ste 200, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 462-1070
Concierge Medicine Of Wichita1861 N Rock Rd Ste 100, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions
- Wesley Medical Center
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
Aetna
American Republic
Assurant Health
Cigna
Commercial Insurance Company
Coventry Health Care
First Health
Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
Humana
Managed Care (Non-HMO)
Medicare
Medico
MultiPlan
Planned Administration Inc
UnitedHealthCare
have been a patient of Dr. Gadalla for 20 years. In that time he has literally saved my life several times. From cancer to head injuries he has made the correct diagnosis and referred me to the best specialist every time.
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1083693634
- University Ks School Of Med
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Dr. Gadalla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gadalla accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gadalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gadalla works at
122 patients have reviewed Dr. Gadalla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gadalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gadalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gadalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.