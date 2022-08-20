Overview of Dr. Aly Gadalla, MD

Dr. Aly Gadalla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.



Dr. Gadalla works at Internal Medicine Specialists of Wichita in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.