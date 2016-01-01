Dr. Alyas Chaudhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alyas Chaudhry, MD
Overview of Dr. Alyas Chaudhry, MD
Dr. Alyas Chaudhry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rock Island, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Trinity Rock Island.
M Hassan Diab MD Sc2560 24th St Ste 201, Rock Island, IL 61201 Directions (309) 779-3111
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Rock Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1184874620
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
