Dr. Alyce Oliver, MD

Rheumatology
4.1 (26)
Map Pin Small Augusta, GA
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Alyce Oliver, MD

Dr. Alyce Oliver, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Oliver works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oliver's Office Locations

  1
    Tufts Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 08, 2021
    Dr. OLIVER is AMAZING! I've been seeing her for 10 Plus yrs. She Listens, she Very Observant. There's no doubt that She Cares about her Patients health and over all well-being! Her Patients are Top Priority. I've seen OTHER reviews and noticed one too many people complain about things that are not in her Power to change. I WOULD RECOMMEND HER ABOVE ALL ELSE. IF SHE WAS TO LEAVE/RETIRE. I WOULDNT KNOW HOW TO GO ABOUT FINDING ANYONE BETTER!?????
    TOSH — Sep 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alyce Oliver, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1255352308
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alyce Oliver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oliver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oliver works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Oliver’s profile.

    Dr. Oliver has seen patients for Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

