Dr. Alycia Barland, MD
Overview
Dr. Alycia Barland, MD is a Dermatologist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.
Locations
Isabel H Koelsch MD1850 MOUNTAIN VIEW AVE, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (720) 494-3118
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Visit was very good, on time and got the results I expected.
About Dr. Alycia Barland, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Hospital
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barland has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barland speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barland.
