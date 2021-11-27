Dr. Alynn Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alynn Alexander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alynn Alexander, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Dr. Alexander works at
Locations
Richmond Women's Specialists1401 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 5000, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 267-6931Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and she answers all my questions
About Dr. Alynn Alexander, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1427137033
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College
