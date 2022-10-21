Dr. Herman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alysa Herman, MD
Overview
Dr. Alysa Herman, MD is a Dermatologist in Key Largo, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Herman works at
Locations
Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute50 Barracuda Ln, Key Largo, FL 33037 Directions (305) 367-2600
Dr. Alysa Herman135 San Lorenzo Ave Ste 700, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 444-4979Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I LOVE Dr Herman’s office. In & out in 30 minutes for a whole body skin check, including two areas treated (frozen). Even though I have not been there for five years I didn’t have to fill out all new paperwork, for which I am thankful. Everyone is so incredibly helpful, professional and nice! Kelly Biletti PA was thorough, explained what she saw and was very clear in her communication. I have spent 2-3 hours at other dermatology practices waiting to be seen. Well worth the drive! Parking is across the street in the Merrick Park garage, and there are spaces reserved for “patient parking only” which is great. Parking is paid on the Reef parking app, but you don’t have to download the app you can simply scan the QR code. Highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. Alysa Herman, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245235829
Education & Certifications
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- Dermatology
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herman has seen patients for Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Skin Cancer and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herman speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.