Dr. Alysa Herman, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (37)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alysa Herman, MD is a Dermatologist in Key Largo, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Herman works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care in Key Largo, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Skin Cancer and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute
    50 Barracuda Ln, Key Largo, FL 33037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 367-2600
  2. 2
    Dr. Alysa Herman
    135 San Lorenzo Ave Ste 700, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 444-4979
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 21, 2022
    I LOVE Dr Herman’s office. In & out in 30 minutes for a whole body skin check, including two areas treated (frozen). Even though I have not been there for five years I didn’t have to fill out all new paperwork, for which I am thankful. Everyone is so incredibly helpful, professional and nice! Kelly Biletti PA was thorough, explained what she saw and was very clear in her communication. I have spent 2-3 hours at other dermatology practices waiting to be seen. Well worth the drive! Parking is across the street in the Merrick Park garage, and there are spaces reserved for “patient parking only” which is great. Parking is paid on the Reef parking app, but you don’t have to download the app you can simply scan the QR code. Highly recommend this practice.
    Cindy Hewitt — Oct 21, 2022
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Herman to family and friends

    Dr. Herman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Herman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    About Dr. Alysa Herman, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1245235829
    Education & Certifications

    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    • Dermatology
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
