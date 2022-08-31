See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Alysa Krain, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alysa Krain, MD

Dr. Alysa Krain, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.

Dr. Krain works at Ralston House in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Radnor, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Herpes Simplex Infection and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ralston House
    3615 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 615-5858
  2. 2
    145 King of Prussia Rd # 205, Radnor, PA 19087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 902-4859

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chester County Hospital
  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Pennsylvania Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 31, 2022
    When my primary retired I researched different doctors and I'm so glad I waited several months to see Dr. Krain– She is thorough, extremely competent, researches details, listens very well, inspires confidence, and has outstanding staff w her.
    Suzanne Fairlie — Aug 31, 2022
    About Dr. Alysa Krain, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205272499
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alysa Krain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krain has seen patients for Osteopenia, Herpes Simplex Infection and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Krain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.