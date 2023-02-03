Dr. Alysandra Lal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alysandra Lal, MD
Overview of Dr. Alysandra Lal, MD
Dr. Alysandra Lal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mequon, WI. They completed their residency with University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
Dr. Lal's Office Locations
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Ozaukee - Seton Professional Building13133 N Port Washington Rd Ste 224, Mequon, WI 53097 Directions (414) 298-7227
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee - Water Tower Medical Commons2350 N Lake Dr Ste 304, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 298-7227
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Network Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lal is not only skilled and helpful, but caring & personable. I couldn’t ask for more.
About Dr. Alysandra Lal, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1538127949
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lal works at
Dr. Lal has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.