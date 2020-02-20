Dr. Alyse Bellomo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellomo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alyse Bellomo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alyse Bellomo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Bellomo works at
Locations
1
Emerson Office466 Old Hook Rd Ste 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 967-8221Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Bergen Medical Associates305 W Grand Ave, Montvale, NJ 07645 Directions (201) 391-0071
3
Bergen Surgical Center1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 301, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 445-1660Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She was wonderful and knowledgeable. Frank and honest. I would recommend her to anyone. The visit was prompt and helpful.
About Dr. Alyse Bellomo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1700890837
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rensselaer
Dr. Bellomo works at
