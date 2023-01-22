Dr. Alyson Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alyson Fox, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alyson Fox, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 West 168th Street Floor 14, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st Street Suite 380, New York, NY 10019 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Dr. Alyson Fox, quite simply, is the smartest, thorough and most caring physician I have ever seen. I do a fair amount of research and I have seen many doctors both in Europe and in NY. None exceed Dr. Fox in her command of the latest scientific developments, recommended tests (she ordered tests that I had not received but since learned from research were actually superior to ones I had been having for years!). She simply doesn't miss a thing. If you find yourself in her care, you should consider yourself lucky!
- 19 years of experience
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania|University of California At San Francisco
- Hospital for Special Surgery|Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine|New York University School of Medicine
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.