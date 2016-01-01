Dr. Alyson Hommel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hommel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alyson Hommel, MD
Overview of Dr. Alyson Hommel, MD
Dr. Alyson Hommel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Dr. Hommel works at
Dr. Hommel's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C)1509 Doctors Cir Bldg C, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-1612
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hommel?
About Dr. Alyson Hommel, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1649591066
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hommel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hommel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hommel works at
Dr. Hommel has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hommel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hommel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hommel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hommel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hommel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.