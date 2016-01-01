Overview of Dr. Alyson Hommel, MD

Dr. Alyson Hommel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.



Dr. Hommel works at Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C) in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.