Dr. Alyson Miletich, MD
Overview of Dr. Alyson Miletich, MD
Dr. Alyson Miletich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.
Dr. Miletich works at
Dr. Miletich's Office Locations
Blue Sky MD Health317 N King St Ste A, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions (828) 693-9199
Hospital Affiliations
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best ever OB GYNs I have ever been to. She is amazing! We are so fortunate to have her here in in our wonderful town of Hendersonville, NC! Will be highly recommending her.
About Dr. Alyson Miletich, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1780851451
Education & Certifications
- Mountain Area Health Education Center
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miletich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miletich accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miletich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miletich works at
Dr. Miletich has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miletich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Miletich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miletich.
