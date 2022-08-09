Dr. Alyson Tamamoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamamoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alyson Tamamoto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alyson Tamamoto, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Pediatric Physicians Group98-1247 Kaahumanu St Ste 301, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 488-1990
Pediatric Physicians Group98-1238 Kaahumanu St Ste 404A, Pearl City, HI 96782 Directions (808) 488-1990
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
All three of my kids go to see Dr. Aly. She is amazing. Even when I gave birth to my second child, Dr. Aly came to my hospital room to check on me because my baby was in the NICU, where she also works too, and noticed the last name and surprised me with a visit. That’s how you know you have a great pediatrician doctor. She not only cares for the kids but the parents as well. She has helped me through so much of my kids sickness, tantrums, and check up. Very comfortable to speak to her and ask her questions of all sort. Her personality is friendly and her spirit is sweet and gentle. Thank you so much Dr. Aly for being devoted, sweet, caring and truly amazing at what you do. You are above phenomenal!
About Dr. Alyson Tamamoto, MD
- Pediatrics
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii Residency Program
- UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED
- Occidental College
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamamoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamamoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamamoto.
