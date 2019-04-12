Dr. Alyson Willis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alyson Willis, DO
Overview of Dr. Alyson Willis, DO
Dr. Alyson Willis, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Willis works at
Dr. Willis' Office Locations
-
1
Integris Southwest Medical Center535 NW 9th St Ste 220, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 272-8498
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Willis?
She is a great doctor and delivered 2 of my kids but for some reason she became very hard to reach and I literally could not schedule an appointment. No answer or no call back even when I used the online portal to schedule an appointment. No one responded to my request so I had to change doctors.
About Dr. Alyson Willis, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1972767358
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willis works at
Dr. Willis has seen patients for Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.