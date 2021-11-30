See All Otolaryngologists in Winfield, IL
Dr. Alyssa Bolduan, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alyssa Bolduan, MD

Dr. Alyssa Bolduan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winfield, IL. 

Dr. Bolduan works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Winfield, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bolduan's Office Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    25 N Winfield Rd Ste 519, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 938-6161
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    302 Randall Rd Ste 202, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 938-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Home Sleep Study
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Dr. Alyssa Bolduan, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1336535657
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alyssa Bolduan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolduan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bolduan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bolduan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolduan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolduan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolduan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

