Overview of Dr. Alyssa Churchill, DO

Dr. Alyssa Churchill, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Churchill works at SHMG Internal Medicine - Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.