Dr. Alyssa Daniel, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (4)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alyssa Daniel, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center.

Dr. Daniel works at Novant Health Ballantyne Family & Sports Medicine in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Ballantyne Family & Sports Medicine
    15033 Ballancroft Pkwy Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1185

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hair Loss
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Mole Evaluation
Hair Loss
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Mole Evaluation

Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Alyssa Daniel, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Education & Certifications

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alyssa Daniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daniel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daniel works at Novant Health Ballantyne Family & Sports Medicine in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Daniel’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

