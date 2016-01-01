See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Tucker, GA
Dr. Alyssa Dayton, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alyssa Dayton, MD

Dr. Alyssa Dayton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University.

Dr. Dayton works at Kaiser Permanente Crescent Center in Tucker, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dayton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Crescent Center
    200 Crescent Center Pkwy, Tucker, GA 30084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 364-7243
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    kaiser permanente
    3550 Preston Ridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 365-0966

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpes Simplex Screening
Pregnancy Test
Trichomoniasis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Pregnancy Test
Trichomoniasis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Alyssa Dayton, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • 26 years of experience
  • English
  • 1225149438
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Tufts University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alyssa Dayton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dayton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dayton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dayton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dayton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dayton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dayton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dayton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

