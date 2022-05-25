Dr. Alyssa Golas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alyssa Golas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alyssa Golas, MD
Dr. Alyssa Golas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Golas' Office Locations
Nyu Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge6740 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (929) 455-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very satisfied when I had my consultation with Dr. Golas and her associate. She was very warm and friendly in taking the time to listen to my issues. She answered all of questions. She explained the procedures that I was interested in having - breast augmentation/mastectomy. I would definitely feel comfortable with Dr. Golas in preforming this type of surgery.
About Dr. Alyssa Golas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1841449808
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
