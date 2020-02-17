Overview of Dr. Alyssa Horowitz, MD

Dr. Alyssa Horowitz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Branchburg, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Horowitz works at Premier OB/GYN Healthcare LLC in Branchburg, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.