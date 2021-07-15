See All Dermatologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Alyssa Kim, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (2)
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alyssa Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.

Dr. Kim works at YOUNGJEE ALYSSA KIM, MD in Irvine, CA with other offices in Tustin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Athlete's Foot, Second-Degree Burns and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alyssa Youngjee Kim M.d. A Professional Corp.
    14150 Culver Dr Ste 304, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 786-0908
  2. 2
    Uzma Nasim MD Inc
    18102 Irvine Blvd Ste 206, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 786-0908
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 15, 2021
    I have been visiting Dr. Kim for many years and to sum up my experiences with her in one word, it would be "FANTASTIC". Dr. Kim is thorough, meticulous in her work and takes time to explain everything you need to know. I've recommended her to others and would do so again in a heartbeat. Best Dermatologist I've ever seen.
    Tim K. — Jul 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alyssa Kim, MD
    About Dr. Alyssa Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1629265772
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, Second-Degree Burns and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

