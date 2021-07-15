Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alyssa Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alyssa Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
1
Alyssa Youngjee Kim M.d. A Professional Corp.14150 Culver Dr Ste 304, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 786-0908
2
Uzma Nasim MD Inc18102 Irvine Blvd Ste 206, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (949) 786-0908Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been visiting Dr. Kim for many years and to sum up my experiences with her in one word, it would be "FANTASTIC". Dr. Kim is thorough, meticulous in her work and takes time to explain everything you need to know. I've recommended her to others and would do so again in a heartbeat. Best Dermatologist I've ever seen.
About Dr. Alyssa Kim, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Dermatology
