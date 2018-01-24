Dr. Alyssa Kwon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alyssa Kwon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alyssa Kwon, MD is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Behavioral Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Catholic University of Korea Medical College and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Kwon works at
Locations
-
1
Cooper Care Alliance at Brace Road1210 Brace Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kwon has shown us only the highest level of empathy, interest and professionalism since we started seeing her six months ago. She always returns phone calls promptly and addresses our needs with thorough and minful approaches. My daughter needed major surgery and Dr. Kwon was immediately attentive when the opioids needed for pain management caused mania spikes for her.....collaborated with my 15 year old's back surgeon at AI DuPont until the issue was no longer a crisis! Top notch!
About Dr. Alyssa Kwon, MD
- Behavioral Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1730367772
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Catholic University of Korea Medical College
- University of Arizona
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
