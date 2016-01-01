Overview

Dr. Alyssa Mills, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Mills works at Novant Health Maternal-Fetal Medicine - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Placenta Previa and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.