Dr. Alyssa Phinney, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phinney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alyssa Phinney, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alyssa Phinney, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Effingham, IL.
Dr. Phinney works at
Locations
-
1
Heartland Family Dental Care1379 N Outer Belt W, Effingham, IL 62401 Directions (217) 203-8990Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phinney?
Very pleased! She was able to work me in very quick on short notice. The procedure was pain free and there was no pain afterwards.
About Dr. Alyssa Phinney, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1093236937
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phinney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phinney accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Phinney using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Phinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phinney works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Phinney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phinney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.