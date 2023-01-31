Dr. Alyssa Rieber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rieber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alyssa Rieber, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fredericksburg, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital and Hill Country Memorial Hospital.
Fredericksburg506 W Windcrest St Ste 300, Fredericksburg, TX 78624 Directions (830) 990-0255Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital
- Hill Country Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am so happy with the care I’ve received from Dr. Rieber. She is caring and compassionate and willing to answer any questions I have. She explains things in detail and makes sure my family and I completely understand procedures and plans.
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Rieber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rieber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rieber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Rieber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rieber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rieber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rieber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.