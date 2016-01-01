Overview of Dr. Alyssa Thompson, MD

Dr. Alyssa Thompson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Thompson works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.