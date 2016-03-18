Overview of Dr. Alyssa Throckmorton, MD

Dr. Alyssa Throckmorton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Throckmorton works at Memphis Breast Care in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.