Dr. Alyssa Throckmorton, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Memphis, TN
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alyssa Throckmorton, MD

Dr. Alyssa Throckmorton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Throckmorton works at Memphis Breast Care in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Throckmorton's Office Locations

    Obgyn Physicians Group of Memphis PC
    6215 Humphreys Blvd Ste 208, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 227-8950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 18, 2016
    She is very professional, kind, and helpful! Was very thorough, answered my questions...did a great job with my surgery...she is THE BEST!!!
    Joann in Belden,MS — Mar 18, 2016
    About Dr. Alyssa Throckmorton, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588711469
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alyssa Throckmorton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Throckmorton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Throckmorton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Throckmorton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Throckmorton works at Memphis Breast Care in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Throckmorton’s profile.

    Dr. Throckmorton has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Throckmorton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Throckmorton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Throckmorton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Throckmorton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Throckmorton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.