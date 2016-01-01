See All Neurologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Alyx Porter, MD

Neurology
Overview of Dr. Alyx Porter, MD

Dr. Alyx Porter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Dr. Porter works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Porter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scottsdale - Neuro
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 (480) 955-0943

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Alyx Porter, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255303236
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

