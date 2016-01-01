See All General Dentists in Middleton, WI
Dr. Ama Boateng, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ama Boateng, DDS

Dentistry
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Ama Boateng, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Middleton, WI. 

Dr. Boateng works at West University Family Dentistry in Middleton, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West University Family Dentistry
    6301 University Ave, Middleton, WI 53562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 300-8718
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Boateng?

Photo: Dr. Ama Boateng, DDS
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ama Boateng, DDS?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Boateng to family and friends

Dr. Boateng's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Boateng

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ama Boateng, DDS.

About Dr. Ama Boateng, DDS

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1053946913
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ama Boateng, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boateng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Boateng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Boateng works at West University Family Dentistry in Middleton, WI. View the full address on Dr. Boateng’s profile.

Dr. Boateng has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boateng.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boateng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boateng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.