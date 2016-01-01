Overview of Dr. Amadeo Sturla, MD

Dr. Amadeo Sturla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Valladolid, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Sturla works at LIVONIA INTERNAL MEDICINE ASSOCIATES PC in Livonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.