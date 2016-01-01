Overview

Dr. Amado Baez, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Baez works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

