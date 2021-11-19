Overview

Dr. Amado Maijub, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital and Camden Clark Medical Center.



Dr. Maijub works at Department of Primary Care in Belpre, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.