Dr. Amado Suarez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.
Kathleen M. Carroll M.d. P.A.336 E Bloomingdale Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 689-2466Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I have been a patient of Dr. Suarez for over 20 years. Before I found him, I saw five other psychiatrists. Dr. Suarez is by far the most caring and professional doctor of them all. He listens well and is objective and kind. He listens to my concerns about treatment and we mutually make decisions about my care. I was self- pay for years and would not change.
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1619960564
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Psychiatry
Dr. Suarez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suarez accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suarez has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Suarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suarez.
