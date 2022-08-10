Dr. Amal Al-Shrouf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Shrouf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amal Al-Shrouf, MD
Overview of Dr. Amal Al-Shrouf, MD
Dr. Amal Al-Shrouf, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Al-Shrouf's Office Locations
Amal Al-Shrouf, MD661 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 523-9090
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She kind caring and she listens
About Dr. Amal Al-Shrouf, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Shrouf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Shrouf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Shrouf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Shrouf speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Shrouf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Shrouf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Shrouf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Shrouf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.