Dr. Amal Chakraburtty, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (22)
Map Pin Small Oklahoma City, OK
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amal Chakraburtty, MD

Dr. Amal Chakraburtty, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Nilratan Sircar Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Chakraburtty works at INTEGRIS Health in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chakraburtty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma City
    100 NW 63rd St Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 607-1717
    Monday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    INTEGRIS Health
    11901 N MacArthur Blvd Ste D7, Oklahoma City, OK 73162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 02, 2022
    Dr. Chakraburtty has done a great job getting my symptoms reduced so I can live a regular life. He said he is glad I am so much better.
    Barb — Nov 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Amal Chakraburtty, MD
    About Dr. Amal Chakraburtty, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053341362
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med College of Wisconsin
    Residency
    Internship
    • Sinai Samritan Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Nilratan Sircar Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amal Chakraburtty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chakraburtty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chakraburtty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chakraburtty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chakraburtty works at INTEGRIS Health in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Chakraburtty’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chakraburtty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chakraburtty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chakraburtty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chakraburtty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

