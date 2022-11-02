Dr. Amal Chakraburtty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chakraburtty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amal Chakraburtty, MD
Overview of Dr. Amal Chakraburtty, MD
Dr. Amal Chakraburtty, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Nilratan Sircar Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Chakraburtty's Office Locations
Oklahoma City100 NW 63rd St Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Directions (405) 607-1717Monday9:00am - 1:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pm
INTEGRIS Health11901 N MacArthur Blvd Ste D7, Oklahoma City, OK 73162 DirectionsTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chakraburtty has done a great job getting my symptoms reduced so I can live a regular life. He said he is glad I am so much better.
About Dr. Amal Chakraburtty, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Med College of Wisconsin
- Sinai Samritan Med Center
- Nilratan Sircar Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chakraburtty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chakraburtty accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chakraburtty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chakraburtty speaks Bengali and Hindi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chakraburtty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chakraburtty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chakraburtty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chakraburtty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.