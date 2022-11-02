Overview of Dr. Amal Chakraburtty, MD

Dr. Amal Chakraburtty, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Nilratan Sircar Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Chakraburtty works at INTEGRIS Health in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.