Dr. Amal Rahman, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amal Rahman, MD

Dr. Amal Rahman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Rahman works at Saint Barnabas PICU Associates in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rahman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Pediatrics
    94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7743

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Amal Rahman, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063855682
    Education & Certifications

    • Maimonides Medical Center (New York)
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
