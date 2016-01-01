Dr. Amala Kanury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amala Kanury, MD
Overview of Dr. Amala Kanury, MD
Dr. Amala Kanury, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from St. Georges University and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Kanury works at
Dr. Kanury's Office Locations
Kidney & Hypertension Clinic Of Alaska4015 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 101, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5118
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amala Kanury, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1992064836
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts
- Maimonides Medical Center
- SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn
- St. Georges University
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology

