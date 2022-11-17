Overview

Dr. Amalie Eid, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Uf Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Eid works at Advanced Ear Nose Throat Associates in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Ulcer, Hemorrhoids and Duodenal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.