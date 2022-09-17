Dr. Amalio Montez, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amalio Montez, DMD
Overview
Dr. Amalio Montez, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fort Myers, FL.
Dr. Montez works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care at Verandah12021 Palm Beach Blvd # B8, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 388-7063Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 1:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Montez?
Office staff very friendly and doctor is very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Amalio Montez, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1639738248
Education & Certifications
- Florida Gulf Coast University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montez accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Montez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Montez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montez works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Montez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.