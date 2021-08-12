Dr. Aman Amanullah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amanullah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aman Amanullah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aman Amanullah, MD
Dr. Aman Amanullah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Amanullah works at
Dr. Amanullah's Office Locations
-
1
Tabor Medical Building - Moss1200 W Tabor Rd Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-3930
-
2
Einstein Center One Building9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 220, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 456-3930
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amanullah?
A superb cardiologist
About Dr. Aman Amanullah, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- Male
- 1255392023
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center|Karolinska Inst Stockholm Sth Hosp
- Karolinska Inst Stockholm Sth Hosp|Sundsvalls Hosp
- Sundsvalls Hosp
- Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amanullah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Amanullah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Amanullah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amanullah works at
Dr. Amanullah has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amanullah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amanullah speaks Bengali.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Amanullah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amanullah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amanullah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amanullah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.