Overview of Dr. Aman Amanullah, MD

Dr. Aman Amanullah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Amanullah works at Einstein Family Medicine at Logan Plaza in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.