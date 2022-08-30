Dr. Aman Hourizadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hourizadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aman Hourizadeh, MD
Dr. Aman Hourizadeh, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2247
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Genuinely cares about his patients. Each time I have seen Dr. Hourizadeh he has spent a significant amount of time with me - making sure I understand his treatment plan. Not only the steps to take moving forward, but the “why” behind it all. He is very thorough. While other doctors have told me I should avoid certain activities, Dr. Hourizadeh has helped me put a plan together to continue doing what I love. Thank you!
- Critical Care Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1750388781
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Hourizadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hourizadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hourizadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hourizadeh works at
Dr. Hourizadeh speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hourizadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hourizadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hourizadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hourizadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.