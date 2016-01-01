Dr. Aman Kugasia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kugasia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aman Kugasia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aman Kugasia, MD
Dr. Aman Kugasia, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Kugasia works at
Dr. Kugasia's Office Locations
-
1
Arthritis Clinic of Cypress and Katy2630 N Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77449 Directions (281) 805-3608
-
2
Arthritis Clinic of Cypress and Katy21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 230, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 805-3607Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday2:00pm - 5:00pmFriday2:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aman Kugasia, MD
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1215376132
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
