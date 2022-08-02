Dr. Aman Mittal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mittal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aman Mittal, MD
Dr. Aman Mittal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dean McGee Eye Institute608 STANTON L YOUNG BLVD, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-1095Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr Mittal has been a blessing for my dry eyes. I was able to get in for a appointment quickly and left feeling 100% better with the plugs. I would highly recommend him to anyone. His office staff are very helpful and friendly. Definitely a 5 star experience. Thank you Dr Mittal and staff
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Dr. Mittal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mittal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mittal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mittal speaks Spanish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mittal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mittal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.