Dr. Aman Savani, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.4 (27)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aman Savani, MD

Dr. Aman Savani, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. 

Dr. Savani works at THE NEUROLOGY CENTER, Chevy Chase, MD in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Potomac, MD, Silver Spring, MD and Bethesda, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Savani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    THE NEUROLOGY CENTER, Chevy Chase, MD
    5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1720, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 562-7200
  2. 2
    The Neurology Center
    1201 Seven Locks Rd Ste 101, Potomac, MD 20854 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 562-7200
  3. 3
    The Neurology Center
    8555 16th St Ste 310, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 562-7200
  4. 4
    6931 Arlington Rd Ste T100, Bethesda, MD 20814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 576-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sibley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Aman Savani, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447464011
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Savani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Savani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Savani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

