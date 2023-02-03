Dr. Savani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aman Savani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aman Savani, MD
Dr. Aman Savani, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD.
Dr. Savani works at
Dr. Savani's Office Locations
-
1
THE NEUROLOGY CENTER, Chevy Chase, MD5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1720, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 562-7200
-
2
The Neurology Center1201 Seven Locks Rd Ste 101, Potomac, MD 20854 Directions (301) 562-7200
-
3
The Neurology Center8555 16th St Ste 310, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 562-7200
- 4 6931 Arlington Rd Ste T100, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 576-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Savani?
Dr. Savani is patient, very knowledgable and so pleasant. His bed side mannerisms, compassion, and care for his patients are unsurpassed. It is without hesitation that I highly recommend him
About Dr. Aman Savani, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1447464011
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savani accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savani works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Savani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.