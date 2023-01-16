Dr. Aman Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aman Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Aman Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Specialists in Gastroenterology11525 Olde Cabin Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 997-0554Monday9:00am - 4:45pmTuesday9:00am - 4:45pmWednesday9:00am - 4:45pmThursday9:00am - 4:45pmFriday9:00am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first experience with Dr. Singh. I found her to be very professional, knowledgeable and kind.
About Dr. Aman Singh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
